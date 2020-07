Or Copy this URL to Share

BULLOCK, H.B. 84, of St. Petersburg, Fl, trans-itioned July 26, 2020. He is survived by one daughter; three sons; three siblings; one grandchild; other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug.1, (Family Only), with Visitation Friday, July 31, 4-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266



