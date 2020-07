Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Heamon's life story with friends and family

Share Heamon's life story with friends and family

LASSITER, Heamon 68, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned July 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Syzette Lassiter; a son, Heamon Lassiter Jr.; two daughters, Holly and Knowledge Lassiter; two sisters, Patsy Moore and Louise Frazier; three brothers, Roy Lassiter (Donna), Walter and John Lassiter; four grandchildren and other relatives. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store