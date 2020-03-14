MACKIN, Heather Sue passed away at the young age of 49 on March 7, 2020 after a long couragous battle with cancer. She was born to Robert and Joyce Underwood of Dunedin, FL along with her beautiful twin sister, Holly. She was surrounded by her loving husband, Tom; her cherished daughters, Holly and Julia and her little dog, LaLa; when she peacefully passed away. Along with her immediate family, she leaves behind her loving mother, Joyce; sister, Judi Plaskett and her family; brother, Howard Underwood; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2020