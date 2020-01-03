GONZALEZ, Hector Miguel 68, of Wesley Chapel, FL, went home to the Lord surrounded by family and friends on December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miguel Gonzalez and Julia Vega. Hector is survived by wife, Lourdes Gonzalez; daughter, Grace Gonzalez; son, Michael Gonzalez; grandson, Dominic Vanderable; brothers, Miguel Gonzalez (Becky), Carlos Gonzalez (Dolly), and Aurelio Ramos (Lucy); sisters, Helen Gonzalez and Marixa Lopez (Leonardo); and uncles, aunts, sister-in-laws, nephews, and nieces. Hector was a good husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 3 from 5-8 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home in Zephyhills. A funeral mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, January 4 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of the deceased to CancerCare.org or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020