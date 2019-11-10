MESSIER, Hector 84, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on May 31, 2019. Born in Rhode Island to Eugene and Beatrice (Lajoie) Messier, he leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Rita (Desrochers); a brother, Eugene Messier of Arizona; and a brother and sister-in-law, Edouard and Claire Desrochers of New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his brother, Roland; and sisters, Blanche (Dumas) Vercellone, Claire (Jamieson) Hall, Lucille Tremblay, Elinore Larocque, and Loretta Daunais. After a career as a painter-wall paperer, Hector and Rita moved to Spring Hill, FL in 1998. Hector loved people, golf, fishing, and eating out. Funeral service will be held at St. Frances Cabrini on Nov. 15 at 11 am with private internment at the Bushnell Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019