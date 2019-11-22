SANTIAGO, Hector 45, passed away November 20, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Hector was a faithful man of God. He loved playing the drums for his church. He was a very compassionate person with a very humble heart. He was loved by many. Hector is survived by his wife, Liz Santiago; children, Nathaniel and Valerie Santiago; father, Hector Santiago Sr.; mother, Ita Santiago; sister, Ezra Santiago as well as many relatives and loved ones. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 am to 3 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home with memorial services beginning at 12 noon. Arrangements entrusted to: Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019