Hector Santiago

Service Information
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
33614
(813)-931-1833
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
Obituary
SANTIAGO, Hector 45, passed away November 20, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Hector was a faithful man of God. He loved playing the drums for his church. He was a very compassionate person with a very humble heart. He was loved by many. Hector is survived by his wife, Liz Santiago; children, Nathaniel and Valerie Santiago; father, Hector Santiago Sr.; mother, Ita Santiago; sister, Ezra Santiago as well as many relatives and loved ones. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 am to 3 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home with memorial services beginning at 12 noon. Arrangements entrusted to: Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Tampa, FL   (813) 931-1833
