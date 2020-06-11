FERRARO, Heidi Olivia Sadly, June 6, 2020 at midnight, our beautiful Heidi Olivia passed. She gallantly fought a difficult battle with cancer. Heidi was a star in her own right. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Ed and loving and devoted mother to son Alex. Alex was what made her heart beat and she was so proud of him. They were sewn at the hip since birth. She was always an advocate to help others that were less fortunate than her. She always made time for everyone and everything. Perfect in every way, God needed this special angel. My daughter, my life is survived by her husband, Ed; son, Alexander Ryan; and mother, Jan. Within our heart, within our mind, within our soul you, Heidi. May God be with you always. There will be no services at this time out of respect for addressing Covid-19. May all be safe and stay well. Thank you for your heartfelt condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store