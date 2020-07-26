1/1
Heidi Greenslade
1967 - 2020
GREENSLADE, Heidi J. On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Dr. Heidi J Greenslade, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 53. Heidi was born on June 2, 1967 in New Brunswick, NJ to Edward and Sandra Lorincz. Dr. Greenslade received her Ph.D. in Early Childhood Education and served as an educator for over 28 years. She served as the Vice President of Early Learning, Research and Training at Lutheran Services Florida where she provided at risk youth with access to early childhood education. Dr. Greenslade was previously the Principal at Chapel in the Pines Presbyterian Church. She was an active member in the community volunteering and supporting numerus charities focused on at risk youth. She leaves behind her son, Kristopher Greenslade; her father, Edward Lorincz and his wife, Helen; her mother, Sandra Lafoe; and her husband, Dennis; her brother, Scott Lorincz and his wife, Linda; and her sister, Katy Lafoe. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
Heidi was a beautiful person inside and out. I thank God I had the opportunity to know her both as a co-worker and as a friend. She will forever be in my ❤ heart!
Bernita Mcnutt Smith
Coworker
