1/1
Heidi POLSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heidi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POLSKY, Heidi Miriam 76, of Clearwater, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital. She was born October 28, 1943 in Udenhausen, Germany, and is survived by her husband of 53 years, M. Sheldon Polsky, M.D.; her daughter, Jennifer Polsky Roemer (Dallas, Texas); her son, Ethan G. Polsky, M.D. and his wife Nicole (Tampa); and four grandchildren, Jonas, Max, Charlie, and Emmy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmy and Hermann Wiefel (Kassel, Germany). After raising their family in San Antonio, Heidi and Don retired to Clearwater Beach. Heidi enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Pinellas (Florida).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved