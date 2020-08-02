Heidi POLSKY

POLSKY, Heidi Miriam 76, of Clearwater, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital. She was born October 28, 1943 in Udenhausen, Germany, and is survived by her husband of 53 years, M. Sheldon Polsky, M.D.; her daughter, Jennifer Polsky Roemer (Dallas, Texas); her son, Ethan G. Polsky, M.D. and his wife Nicole (Tampa); and four grandchildren, Jonas, Max, Charlie, and Emmy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmy and Hermann Wiefel (Kassel, Germany). After raising their family in San Antonio, Heidi and Don retired to Clearwater Beach. Heidi enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Pinellas (Florida).



