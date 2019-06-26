DeCELLE, Helaine (Fightlin)
79, of Tampa, FL, devoted wife of William DeCelle, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Melech Hospice, Tampa, FL. She was the beloved mother of Randall M. Elfenbein (Carolee) of Cranford, NJ, Elizabeth H. Elfenbein of Stamford, CT, Michael Elfenbein (the late Debra), of Media, PA, and Mary Ann DeCelle of Texas; dear sister of Sande Rosen (Steven) of East Haven, CT, Ann Spiegel-Yazgoor of Palm Harbor, FL, and Jane Fightlin-LaRosa (Victor) of Branford, CT; cherished grandmother of Olivia, Laurel, Georgia, Max, Ian, Sam, Meghan, Morgan, Meredith. Funeral Services are at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, CT Thursday morning (today) at 11 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Operation Smile Inc. (www.operationsmile.org). Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven, CT. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019