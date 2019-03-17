BROUGHTON, Helen A.
87, of St. Petersburg, lost her battle with cancer March 13, 2019 and went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by four sons, David, Ricky, and Patrick Kelly of Pinellas county, James Kelly of Kempner, Texas; and stepdaughter, Barbara Dillman of St. Petersburg; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be an hour of visitation Wednesday, March 20 at 2 pm with services to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019