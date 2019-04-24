LACAGNINA, Helen A.



(Gurski) 80, of New Port Richey, FL passed away April 21, 2019. Helen was born in Danbury, CT January 16, 1939. She graduated from Danbury High School and attended Southern University. Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Salvatore Lacagnina; sister-in-law, Mildred Perrault of Spring Hill, FL; cousins, Richard Sosidka of New Jersey and Robert Lima of Hudson, FL. Helen belonged to the Organ Club, Port Richey Organ Society, Coin Club and was also a parishioner of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, from 3-5 pm at National Cremation and Burial Society in Hudson, FL. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25, at 10 am at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Port Richey, FL before Helen is laid to rest at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens in New Port Richey, FL.

