POELZL, Helen A.



(Sokolowski) 93, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Helen was born in Jamaica, Queens, New York May 5, 1925, to her parents, Wanda and Francis Sokolowski. She was one of 17 children. Helen married Frederick Joseph Poelzl July 27, 1946 at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Jamaica, NY. Together they built a life full of love and happiness. She had a career in retail working at Bloomingdale's Manhattan, until she became a mother. Helen loved her family more than anything in the world. She had a passion for baking and gardening and showed her love for family and friends with baked goodies on birthdays and holidays and with beautiful flowers from her gardens. Helen is survived by her husband, Frederick; her daughters, Helene (Leonard) of Brooksville, FL, Lydia (Darrell) of St. Petersburg, FL and Maria (Joseph) of Largo, FL. She has three grandchildren, Stephen (Nicole) of Ellavel, GA, Christopher (Colleen) of Lithia, FL and Alicia of St. Petersburg, FL and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held from 9-11 am April 25, 2019 at Turner Funeral Home, 14360 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL. Burial is to follow in New Port Richey, FL.



