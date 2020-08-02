Helen ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER, Helen 100, of Tampa, passed away on July 12, 2020 peacefully. Helen was born in Washington, IN, and moved to Tampa in 1953. Helen enjoyed fashion, jewelry, and was one of the first Amway distributors in Florida. Helen lived in South Tampa for over 65 years and recently celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family. She is survived by her granddaughter, Tami Gerena (Jeremy) of Jacksonville; grandson, James Webber Jr. of Tampa (Margaret); a great-grandson, Paul Scharringhausen of Seminole; and great-grand-daughter, Molly Webber of Tampa. She will be dearly missed. Visit brewerfuneral.com
for an online memorial.