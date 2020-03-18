Helen Anderson

ANDERSON, Helen Louise 88, of Largo, FL, passed away March 9, 2020. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, she retired to Largo, FL in 1991. Helen never knew a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Helen was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John W. Duncan Sr.; siblings, Rita Griffin, Nickolas George Jr., Micheal George, Pamela George, Mary Ann George. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Marion; daughter, Lana Duncan; grandchildren, John W. Duncan Jr. (Kelly), Tracie Stanford (Jason); great-grand-children, Olivia and Jack Duncan, Zoey Stanford; siblings, Rose Eckel, Darlene Rice, Richard George, Daniel George; sister-in-law, Janet Hudgens. Services will be held privately. ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2020
