Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen B. PECK. View Sign

PECK, Helen B.



passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019. Born on February 25, 1932 in Tampa, Helen was employed by Tampa Jai-Alai and by Tampa Greyhound. Helen was an avid bingo player, enjoyed fishing, and loved any casino. She was preceded in death by sons, Robert and Stephen Peck; and her husband, Ed. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Peck and Theresa (Buster) DeLong of Canton, Georgia; and her grandson, Stephen and his partner, Nathan. A Celebration of Life will be held March 17 at Charleston Corners Club House, 8450 Poydras Lane, Tampa, FL 33635 from 1-5 pm.

PECK, Helen B.passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019. Born on February 25, 1932 in Tampa, Helen was employed by Tampa Jai-Alai and by Tampa Greyhound. Helen was an avid bingo player, enjoyed fishing, and loved any casino. She was preceded in death by sons, Robert and Stephen Peck; and her husband, Ed. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Peck and Theresa (Buster) DeLong of Canton, Georgia; and her grandson, Stephen and his partner, Nathan. A Celebration of Life will be held March 17 at Charleston Corners Club House, 8450 Poydras Lane, Tampa, FL 33635 from 1-5 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close