PECK, Helen B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen B. PECK.
passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019. Born on February 25, 1932 in Tampa, Helen was employed by Tampa Jai-Alai and by Tampa Greyhound. Helen was an avid bingo player, enjoyed fishing, and loved any casino. She was preceded in death by sons, Robert and Stephen Peck; and her husband, Ed. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Peck and Theresa (Buster) DeLong of Canton, Georgia; and her grandson, Stephen and his partner, Nathan. A Celebration of Life will be held March 17 at Charleston Corners Club House, 8450 Poydras Lane, Tampa, FL 33635 from 1-5 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019