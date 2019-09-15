|
BENNETT, Helen Schell passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. She was born in New Lebanon, N.Y. Graduated from Berkshire Business College in Pittsfield, Mass. Married Herbert Bennett in 1944. She worked as a real estate sales woman in Easton, PA. They lived in Geneva, IL. and retired to Dunedin, FL. where she was an active member of Our Lady Of Lordes. She is survived by her son, James (Nancy) of Palm Harbor, FL.; two grandsons, Jimmy and Mike (Shelby); two great- granddaughters and a brother, William of Pass A Grille, FL. who will miss her dearly. Donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice. www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019