FORSHEE, Helen Clay



85, resident of The Royal Dalton House in Homosassa, FL, and formally of Feather Sound, FL, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. She was born to Henry and Dorothy Fields in Mobile, AL on September 28, 1933. Raised in Biloxi, MS, Clay graduated from Mississippi Southern University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Following her graduation, she went to work at the hospital on Tyndall Air Force base where she met a young Air Force Officer, Loahman E. Forshee. They married in 1957 and together they traveled to where ever the USAF sent them. They settled in Clearwater, FL in 1979. They were founding members of the Feather Sound Community Church, where both were active members. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Loahman Forshee; her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Dulaney. She is survived by her children, Allison Grotheer, Julie Forshee, and David (Pam) Forshee; her grandchildren, Brandon Grotheer, Ryan Grotheer, and Barrett Forshee; as well as many nieces and nephews. Private burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Special thanks to the Management team and staff at The Royal Dalton House.

