Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Helen D. Mills

Helen D. Mills Obituary
MILLS, Helen D.

95, of St Petersburg passed away May 18, 2019. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) H. Mills Sr. She is survived by her son-in-law, Dr. Arthur M. Guilford; her grandson, Thomas Guilford (Tamara Guilford); her granddaughter, Elizabeth H. Guilford (Douglas Greb), and her great-grandchildren. Helen and Bill Mills were among the first residents of Bayfront Tower in downtown St. Petersburg and were very active on the board there. Helen was a very philanthropic individual and was involved in many worthwhile endeavors including the Antonians for St. Anthony's Hospital, Feather Sound Country Club, and she was instrumental in the devel-opment and maintenance of Frontier Park in St. Petersburg. She enjoyed tennis, serving on community boards, and be-ing involved with the First Bap-tist Church. Voted the Best Dressed Woman in St. Peters-burg many times, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A private Celebra-tion of Life will be held later.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019
