95, of St Petersburg passed away May 18, 2019. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) H. Mills Sr. She is survived by her son-in-law, Dr. Arthur M. Guilford; her grandson, Thomas Guilford (Tamara Guilford); her granddaughter, Elizabeth H. Guilford (Douglas Greb), and her great-grandchildren. Helen and Bill Mills were among the first residents of Bayfront Tower in downtown St. Petersburg and were very active on the board there. Helen was a very philanthropic individual and was involved in many worthwhile endeavors including the Antonians for St. Anthony's Hospital, Feather Sound Country Club, and she was instrumental in the devel-opment and maintenance of Frontier Park in St. Petersburg. She enjoyed tennis, serving on community boards, and be-ing involved with the First Bap-tist Church. Voted the Best Dressed Woman in St. Peters-burg many times, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A private Celebra-tion of Life will be held later.



