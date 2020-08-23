Helen ELLIOTT

ELLIOTT, Helen McCormick 99, of St. Petersburg passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at Westminster Palms Health Center at age 99. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Thomas McCormick and brothers, Raymond and Thomas. She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Hall; sons, Tom, Bob and Brian W.; grandchildren, Jeremy Hall, Kristal Herndon, Brian M. Elliott and Erik Elliott; and her cat, Gigi. Helen was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She met and married her husband, Marvel Elliott, in White Horse, Yukon Territory, Alaska in 1946. She was a journalist and he was in the Army Signal Corps working to build the Alaska Highway. They began their family life in Erie, Pennsylvania, later moving to Louisville, Kentucky, and finally moving to St. Petersburg. They remained married for 73 years until his death in 2019. She was a life-long homemaker. She was also involved in the antiques business for many years, along with her husband. Her children and grandchildren were her life and passion. She loved animals, especially dogs, and had a variety through the years. She had a wonderful and somewhat bawdy sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was also very proud of her Scottish heritage and learned to speak fluent Scottish. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Thank you to the wonderful people at Westminster Palms who took such excellent care of her until the end. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate a donation to an animal rescue organization of your choice. Or better yet, adopt an animal in her memory. Visit Helen's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com
