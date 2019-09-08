FEIGHERY, Helen C. 91, of Tampa, passed away August 17, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Tampa in 1992. Helen was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was very active with the Council of Catholic Women (CCW). Helen's family meant the world to her, as did her faith and her Irish heritage. She is survived by a brother, Dan McGettigan and many loving family members in Florida, New Jersey, and Alabama. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4518 S. Manhattan Avenue, Tampa, Florida, on Sept 12 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to LifePath Hospice in Helen's name. blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019