Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
(727) 937-7555
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Fletcher "Butch" Stockman

Send Flowers
Helen Fletcher "Butch" Stockman Obituary
STOCKMAN, Helen Fletcher

"Butch" passed away on July 13, 2019. Helen was born in Kentucky and worked in Tennessee and was one of the Calvtron girls of Oakridge during WW II. She was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy; son, Russell; son-in-law, Rob Miller; nephew, Jim and many more. She is survived by sons, Rickey and Jody Stockman; daughters, Rita Miller, Maryann Malek, Vickey Watson; son-in-law, Mac; grandchildren, Mark, Katelynn, Tristan Miller, Aaron and Amber Watson-Newcomb; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation July 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Holiday Chapel. Funeral service July 20, 2019 at 11 am at the Holiday Chapel.

Dobies Funeral Home/Holiday

dobiesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now