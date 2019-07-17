|
STOCKMAN, Helen Fletcher
"Butch" passed away on July 13, 2019. Helen was born in Kentucky and worked in Tennessee and was one of the Calvtron girls of Oakridge during WW II. She was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy; son, Russell; son-in-law, Rob Miller; nephew, Jim and many more. She is survived by sons, Rickey and Jody Stockman; daughters, Rita Miller, Maryann Malek, Vickey Watson; son-in-law, Mac; grandchildren, Mark, Katelynn, Tristan Miller, Aaron and Amber Watson-Newcomb; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation July 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Holiday Chapel. Funeral service July 20, 2019 at 11 am at the Holiday Chapel.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019