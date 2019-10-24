FREITAG, Helen Wagner 90, passed away peacefully at her home October 17, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas Freitag; parents, John and Helen Wagner; brother-in-law, Richard Sca-lone; and youngest sister, Joan Schwarztrauber, she is survived by sisters, Bette Scalone and Ruth (Charles) Miller and brother-in-law, Fred Schwarztrauber. She has two sons, Curt (Barbara) Randall and John (Sandra) Randall, and two daughters, Melanie (Randy) Davis and Ginger Freitag Winter, along with 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Since moving to Largo in 2008, Helen enjoyed volunteering at Largo Medical Center and bowling. She was a member of Calvary Church Clearwater, Seminole Campus, and The Point Church in Largo. Service is Saturday, October 26, at 2 pm, Calvary Church Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019