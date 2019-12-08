|
HARAGEONES, Helen (Cleotelis) 90, passed away November 23, 2019. She was born November 23, 1929 in Tampa to Andrew and Irene Cleotelis. She graduated from H.B. Plant High School and attended the University of Tampa. Helen married Angelo James Harageones in 1949. They were married for 63 years. Helen lived and traveled all over the world with her husband, a career military officer, until his 1972 retirement. During his military career, Helen continued to express her artistic talents in numerous illustrations for clients that included the Tampa Tribune, Grants Department Store in New York City, and The Washington Post. After his retirement, Helen and Jim made their home in Walnut Creek, CA. Not ready to retire, Jim began a second career with Bechtel Corp. and McDonnell Douglas Corp., working with projects in the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Helen enjoyed living in Saudi Arabia, having many unique experiences. She shared with the family many interesting details about the culture. In 1989, they moved to Florida and built their final home in Oldsmar. While a military wife she enjoyed using her creative skills for any event or celebration in the community. Helen enjoyed her home and her garden. She especially enjoyed the wildlife around her home in Eastlake Woodlands. Helen was a life member of the order of the Eastern Star, Mystic Chapter #110, Tampa, and a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Clearwater. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Angelo James Harageones; her brother, Gregory Cleotelis; her sister, Mary Poulos; and her nephew, Andy Poulos. Helen is survived by her sister, Dorothy Cleotelis Cowden, and many loving nieces and nephews. We grieve her loss, but we will cherish her memory and spirit every day. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Debbie Lady, Helen's caregivers, Suncoast Hospice, and Nancy Zebny, who are truly special and caring people. Trisagion service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 3 pm at Curlew Hills Funeral Home, Palm Harbor. Burial will be rendered at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery. www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019