HARWOOD, Helen



Helen Esther Teal Harwood, 103, died on May 13, 2019 at her home in Burleson, Texas.



She was born in Tabor, Illinois on December 16, 1915, a daughter of Joseph M. Teal and Lina Ethel Finfrock. She was a twin to Joseph Henry Teal. Their mother died nine days later on Christmas Eve 1915, and they were raised by Joseph M. and his third wife Florence Miller in Waynesville, Illinois.



On October 6, 1934, Helen married Winston Lloyd Harwood, and they were married for 521/2 years until his death on March 2, 1987. The couple had ten children, nine of whom survive.



The family lived in several towns in central Illinois, following Winston's teaching and coaching career. They lived in Mason City, Delavan, Mackinaw, Hopedale, and Atlanta, Illinois before moving to Wheeling, Illinois. In 1971 they retired to Clearwater, Florida and later moved to Dunedin, Florida.



While in Mackinaw, the couple also owned a restaurant in 1945 and Helen worked as a cook in another restaurant in Mackinaw before that. She worked in Wheeling as a waitress in a restaurant at Palwaukee Airport.



From Florida Helen moved to Burleson, Texas in 2005 to live with her daughter, Gale Johnston, who has been her faithful caregiver ever since.



Helen is survived by her children, Judith Irene (George) Myers, Bloomington, IL; Franklin Teal Harwood, Deltona, Florida; Herbert Jepson (Twyla) Harwood, Tucson, AZ; Steve Ray (Karen) Harwood, Talbott, TN; Thomas Wayne Harwood, Deltona, Florida; Jack Winston Harwood, Louisville, KY; Gale Ann (Alan) Johnston, Burleson, TX; Nancy Helen (Buck) Abel-King, Dunedin, Florida; Susan Edith (Rob) Hazzard, Palm Harbor, FL. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A half-sister survives, Dorothy Anderson, Macomb, IL. She was predeceased by her husband, Winston; a daughter, Pamela June Harwood; two grandchildren, Linda Carol Myers and Scott Douglas Harwood, her twin brother and four half-sisters.



Helen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always centered her activities around her family. Her family in turn showered her with love and she will be dearly missed by all who loved her. She had a gentle and kind spirit. She was a member of the Methodist Church all her life.



A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, May 19, 1:30 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin, FL. Interment to follow at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, FL.



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019