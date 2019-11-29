HEHEMANN, Helen Marie 88, of Seminole, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Olean, New York and moved to this area in 1955. Helen enjoyed sports and was an avid Tampa Bay Rays Fan. She is survivedby her husband, Bill; her daughter, Teresa, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donationsmay be made in Helen's memory to the Morton Plant/Mease Foundation for Nursing Continuing Education. For more information please visit: www.mohnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019