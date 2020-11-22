IRELAND, Helen McDonnell Whittlesey 104, was born in Palo Alto, California, October 21, 1916 and passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Tampa. Her father was the head of the engineering school at Stanford, where she attended high school in Palo Alto. She had a free ride to Stanford, but her early rebelliousness had her decline the free ride to Stanford, and she attended San Jose State. Growing up, her uncle, Al Espinosa, taught her to play golf, and she became an avid lifelong golfer. Her uncle's claim to fame was he tied Bobby Jones in the 1929 US Open after 72 holes, at the Winged Foot Country Club, in New York, and lost to Bobby Jones in the 36-hole play-off. Al Espinosa became the pro at the Churubusco Golf Club in Mexico City, and as a young woman she went to Mexico City, to visit her aunt and uncle, golf pro Al Espinosa. Helen met Horace Madden Whittlesey, also a golfer, whose father was one of the founders of the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, now hosting annual PGA tournaments, and they married three months later in March 1940. Together they raised three children in Mexico City, Kathleen Whittlesey Henricks, (Dean) of Naperville, Illinois, Jim Whittlesey, (Marsha) of Tampa, and Horace Whittlesey Jr. (Rosie) of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Helen and her husband, Horace, moved to Monterey, California after retirement and resided there for many years and enjoyed playing golf. They were married for 40 years. After the death of her husband, Horace, she continued to be active in the community. Through her golfing, she met and later married retired Army Colonel Arthur Paul Ireland, who attended the Nuremberg Trials as the American observer. They continued to live in the Monterey area. After Colonel Ireland's death, she moved to Tampa in 1999, where she resided at Canterbury Towers. For many years, she was the librarian, and played bridge several times a week. Seven years ago, she moved from the independent living in the tower to the Health Center where she received incredible, never ceasing, loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 906 South Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606.



