JIMMERSON, Helen Jean born Helen Jean Fay, died peacefully on December 27, 2019 in Lutz, Florida at the age of 85. Helen is survived by her children, Charlotte Vosburg-Lutrell, Deborah McConnell, Richard Jimmerson Jr., Jeana Combest, and Brenda Schwichtenberg; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Fleming; sons, David Pratt and Donald Pratt III. Helen was born on October 20, 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa to Guy and Eulalia Fay and later moved to Burbank, California. She attended Burbank High School. Mother was a Christian and spent most of her life as a mother, homemaker, and military wife. She especially enjoyed the time spent in Bitburg, Germany while stationed there with our father, Richard Jimmerson Sr. Richard and Helen were married 31 years. Her hobbies included gardening, collecting Hummel's, helping others, spending time with her children and grandchildren, telling funny stories, playing cards, and Pac Man; she loved Pac Man and was a champion. As a child, she served as a dedicated Girl Scout and roller skater. Her first job was at the Root Beer stand on roller skates. Mother was a spunky, honorable woman and a good mother. She will be forever missed and loved. A celebration of Helen's life is scheduled for January 4, 2020, at 11 am, at Tampa Life Church, located at 10930 U.S. N, US-301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Pastor Wolf will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Helen's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tampa Life Church at 10930 U.S. N, US-301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592 or tampalife.church. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Magnolia Manor Assisted Living, John Jimmerson, her beloved brother-in-law, and Tampa Life Church for their services and kindness. Coastal Cremations-Lutz
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020