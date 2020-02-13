JONES, Helen R. 92, of St. Petersburg, transit-ioned February 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving son, Emanuel Bobby Jones (Vernita D. Jennings); six sisters; one brother; daughter-in-law; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public visitation is Friday, February 14, from 4-7 pm with a wake service from 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services are Saturday 10 am February 15 at First Baptist Institutional Church 3144- Third Ave S. Family request that contributions be made to Suncoast Hospice in memory of Helen. Condolences to the family may be sent to:sanchezmortuary.com Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501-25th Way S. 727-317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020