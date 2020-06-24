Helen KING

Or Copy this URL to Share

KING, Helen Lee 82, of St. Petersburg transit-ioned June 22, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Larry Williams, Jonathan King, and Jeffrey F. King; daughter, Jackie I. Lang; brother, Raymond Williams; eight grandchildren; six great-grand-children; and two great-great-grandchildren. Private Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service is Saturday June 27, 11 am at First Baptist Institutional Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



