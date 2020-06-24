Helen KING
KING, Helen Lee 82, of St. Petersburg transit-ioned June 22, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Larry Williams, Jonathan King, and Jeffrey F. King; daughter, Jackie I. Lang; brother, Raymond Williams; eight grandchildren; six great-grand-children; and two great-great-grandchildren. Private Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service is Saturday June 27, 11 am at First Baptist Institutional Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Institutional Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
