KNOWELL, Helen M. 84, of Plant City, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy DeWitt Knowell Sr. She is survived by children, Cindy Palmes, Timothy "Tim" D. Knowell, Jr. and Carol Hartline (Roy); grandchildren, Billy Palmes (Megan), Dustin Hartline (Hillary) and Rusty Hartline; great-grand-children, Gavin and Callen Hartline; and loving niece, Kimberly Rutherford; siblings, Beverly Coker and Lizetta Lewis (John). A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the home of Roy and Carol Hartline.



