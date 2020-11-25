1/
Helen KNOWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KNOWELL, Helen M. 84, of Plant City, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy DeWitt Knowell Sr. She is survived by children, Cindy Palmes, Timothy "Tim" D. Knowell, Jr. and Carol Hartline (Roy); grandchildren, Billy Palmes (Megan), Dustin Hartline (Hillary) and Rusty Hartline; great-grand-children, Gavin and Callen Hartline; and loving niece, Kimberly Rutherford; siblings, Beverly Coker and Lizetta Lewis (John). A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the home of Roy and Carol Hartline.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved