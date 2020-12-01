KOMAR, Helen 93, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at the Seminole Pavilion of Freedom Square in Seminole, Florida. Helen, beloved wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, and great-grandmother, was under Hospice care when she eventually succumbed to complications and impairments of age. Sadly, pandemic restrictions kept her isolated from loved ones and made her feel alone and abandoned in the final months of her life. Helen was an accomplished artist who enjoyed illustrating, cartooning, and portraiture. She was a master of pastel, pencil, oil and acrylic mediums. Millions of people are unaware that they have seen her animated work on TV and in movies. Friends, family, and many others, treasure her personal paintings and portraits that hang on their walls. Helen was born in Poland in 1927 to Michael and Polly Sobkow. When she was less than three years old they emigrated to Diamond City, a small farming town in Alberta, Canada. When Helen was ten and her younger sister, Mary, was five, her parents had saved enough money to move to Toronto. Helen's artistic talents were recognized early on during her school years. She had a thorough education in drawing, painting, lettering, sculpting, anatomy and classical music at the Danforth Tech High School in Toronto. When she was seventeen, Helen met her future husband, Gregory Komar, a professional violinist, on a whirlwind trip to New York City to visit relatives. She was swept away by his charm and humor, and they married in July 1945. Shortly after the wedding she moved to New York City and became an American citizen. Helen's nearly fifty-year career as a traditional animator and screen cartoonist in New York City saw her contribute to popular animated television cartoons and animated television commercials. She has multiple screen credits for animated movies and shorts. In 1997 she and her husband, Gregory relocated to Florida to be closer to their two adult children. They became part of the Mission Oaks Condominium community in Seminole, and she leaves behind many dear friends there. Helen is survived by her son, Gregory Michael Komar and his wife, Gail; daughter, Catherine Komar Outlaw and her husband, Scott; sister, Mary Smith and her husband, Ian. She is predeceased by her husband, Gregory Walter Komar, and her brother, Michael Sobko. There will be no in-person gathering to honor Helen's life due to the ongoing pandemic conditions. It was Helen's wish to be cremated. Please go online to www.abbeyaffordable.com/obituary
to share your condolences and memories of Helen Komar.