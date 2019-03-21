LANGE, O.S.B., Sr. Helen
105, of St. Leo, FL passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 in Dade City. She was born September 28, 1913 in Olfen, TX to Joseph and Helena Matthiesen Lange. She came to this area in 1930 from Olfen, TX, to enter the community of the Benedictine Sisters of Florida. She was a retired teacher and principal. She studied at Mt. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas, Loyola University in New Orleans, Manhattan College of Music, Catholic University and Barry College in Miami, FL where she received her B.A. in Music. She is survived by numerous family members and close friends. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Holy Name Monastery. Friends may call at 7 pm, Friday evening at Holy Name Monastery for the Vigil Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Benedictine Sisters of FL. (www.benedictinesistersoffl.org)
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019