Helen LAPPIN

LAPPIN, Helen V. 89, of Spring Hill, entered into rest June 5, 2020. Helen was a retired Registered Nurse. She moved to the Tampa Bay Area from Buffalo, New York in 1952. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Hopkins; sons, Thomas W. and Lawrence M. Hopkins. Helen is survived by her son, Mike F. Hopkins of Spring Hill; daughters, Patti A. Van Riper of Spring Hill, Carol Couture (Leo) of Summerfield, Teresa Cremeans of New Port Richey; six grandchildren. Jeffery, Jessie, Sarah, Jackie, Mason, Mark; six great-grandchildren, Emma, Hannah, Isabelle, Mary Evelyn, Marcus, and Henry Allyn. A celebration of life will be held at Dobies Funeral Home, 9944 Hudson Ave., Hudson, FL, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 pm. Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store