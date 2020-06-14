Helen LAPPIN
LAPPIN, Helen V. 89, of Spring Hill, entered into rest June 5, 2020. Helen was a retired Registered Nurse. She moved to the Tampa Bay Area from Buffalo, New York in 1952. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Hopkins; sons, Thomas W. and Lawrence M. Hopkins. Helen is survived by her son, Mike F. Hopkins of Spring Hill; daughters, Patti A. Van Riper of Spring Hill, Carol Couture (Leo) of Summerfield, Teresa Cremeans of New Port Richey; six grandchildren. Jeffery, Jessie, Sarah, Jackie, Mason, Mark; six great-grandchildren, Emma, Hannah, Isabelle, Mary Evelyn, Marcus, and Henry Allyn. A celebration of life will be held at Dobies Funeral Home, 9944 Hudson Ave., Hudson, FL, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 pm. Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
