Helen LOCKWOOD

Or Copy this URL to Share

LOCKWOOD, Helen 65, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned July 23, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Tomekia Davis; sons, Michael and Anthony Davis; four brothers, Larry Lockwood, Gregory Anderson, Alfonso and Johnny Robinson; two sisters, Elizabeth Lockwood and Marion Anderson; 14 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and the love of her life Keith Coleman. Memorial service Saturday August 1, 1 pm at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store