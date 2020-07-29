1/1
Helen LOCKWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOCKWOOD, Helen 65, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned July 23, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Tomekia Davis; sons, Michael and Anthony Davis; four brothers, Larry Lockwood, Gregory Anderson, Alfonso and Johnny Robinson; two sisters, Elizabeth Lockwood and Marion Anderson; 14 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and the love of her life Keith Coleman. Memorial service Saturday August 1, 1 pm at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved