88, of Largo, FL, passed away on March 9, 2020. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, she retired to Largo in 1991. Helen never knew a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Helen was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John W. Duncan Sr.; siblings, Rita Griffin, Nickolas George Jr., Micheal George, Pamela George, and Mary Ann George. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Marion; daughter, Lana Duncan; grandchildren, John W. Duncan Jr. (Kelly) and Tracie Stanford (Jason); great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jack Duncan, and Zoey Stanford; siblings, Rose Eckel, Darlene Rice, Richard George, and Daniel George; and sister-in-law, Janet Hudgens. Services will be held privately.
ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2020