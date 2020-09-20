1/
Helen Lynam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNAM, Helen Marie wife of the late Ralph Lynam and loving mother, passed peacefully Sept. 13, 2020 to the presence of the Lord. She was a Christian and looked over her family and home with a gentle spirit and much love, praising the Lord in word and song, often singing and humming hymns of old as she went about her day. Helen Lynam is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Donna), of Tampa, Rodney (Deanna), of Spring Hill, and David (Brenda), of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was attended faithfully in recent years by sons, Bruce and Rodney and their families. A service is not planned. In lieu of flowers, if you choose to contribute to a memorial, please consider the Old Christ Community of Tampa or your own church. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved