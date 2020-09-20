LYNAM, Helen Marie wife of the late Ralph Lynam and loving mother, passed peacefully Sept. 13, 2020 to the presence of the Lord. She was a Christian and looked over her family and home with a gentle spirit and much love, praising the Lord in word and song, often singing and humming hymns of old as she went about her day. Helen Lynam is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Donna), of Tampa, Rodney (Deanna), of Spring Hill, and David (Brenda), of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was attended faithfully in recent years by sons, Bruce and Rodney and their families. A service is not planned. In lieu of flowers, if you choose to contribute to a memorial, please consider the Old Christ Community of Tampa or your own church. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com