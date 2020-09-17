1/1
Helen "Germaine" Lynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNN, Helen "Germaine" 97, passed away at home in Tampa, FL September 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Germaine was born in Schlierbach, France June 10, 1923 to Alfonso and Helen (Ott) Neck and resided in France until after WWII. In 1947, she traveled westward to the U.S. with her daughter Gigi, in where she married Thomas Lynn and settled in Tampa, FL. Over the next 15 years, her family expanded (Rosie, Tommy and Tammy), and as a mother, homemaker, and business manager of Lynn's Heating and Tom/Tam apartments, she lived a rich and full life. She was caring, vivacious, had a spirited personality and considered the "Matriarch" of the family. Germaine retired at the age of 92 and was cared for by her daughter Gigi until her passing. She was a devoted and faithful member of the Habana Ave. Church of Christ. Germaine was predeceased by her husband, T.G.; son, Tommy; son-in-law, Steve; grandson, Timmy; and great-grandson, Devon. She is survived by her two children and son-in-law, Gigi, Tammy and Bill; brother and sister-in-law, Gerard and Claire; five grandchildren and spouses, Stephen (Faith), Michael (Lisa), Jeff (Katie), Jen (Clancy), and Jeremy; and eight great-grandchildren and spouses, Derek (Christine), Nicholas (Neva), Mikaela (Luke), Liam, Peyton, Ryan, Gracie, Landon, and Miranda. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Lifepath Hospice at: https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/HomeConnectDonation. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. floridamortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved