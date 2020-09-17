LYNN, Helen "Germaine" 97, passed away at home in Tampa, FL September 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Germaine was born in Schlierbach, France June 10, 1923 to Alfonso and Helen (Ott) Neck and resided in France until after WWII. In 1947, she traveled westward to the U.S. with her daughter Gigi, in where she married Thomas Lynn and settled in Tampa, FL. Over the next 15 years, her family expanded (Rosie, Tommy and Tammy), and as a mother, homemaker, and business manager of Lynn's Heating and Tom/Tam apartments, she lived a rich and full life. She was caring, vivacious, had a spirited personality and considered the "Matriarch" of the family. Germaine retired at the age of 92 and was cared for by her daughter Gigi until her passing. She was a devoted and faithful member of the Habana Ave. Church of Christ. Germaine was predeceased by her husband, T.G.; son, Tommy; son-in-law, Steve; grandson, Timmy; and great-grandson, Devon. She is survived by her two children and son-in-law, Gigi, Tammy and Bill; brother and sister-in-law, Gerard and Claire; five grandchildren and spouses, Stephen (Faith), Michael (Lisa), Jeff (Katie), Jen (Clancy), and Jeremy; and eight great-grandchildren and spouses, Derek (Christine), Nicholas (Neva), Mikaela (Luke), Liam, Peyton, Ryan, Gracie, Landon, and Miranda. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Lifepath Hospice at: https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/HomeConnectDonation
. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. floridamortuary.com