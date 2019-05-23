SAVORD, Helen Marie
(Crusoe) was suddenly and unexpectedly called to be with the Lord and Blessed Mother, to whom she was especially devoted, Monday morning, May 20, 2019. Helen was born in Key West, Florida December 22, 1928, to Rose and Hilary Crusoe. Helen graduated from the Convent of Mary Immaculate and she was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Helen was married to Charles "Charlie" Savord in 1950. They were happily married for 57 years. In 1962, they were blessed with a beloved son, Joseph. Both Charlie and Joseph predeceased her. Helen retired from civil service in 1989. Helen was well-known and well-liked for her effervescent personality, quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor. Helen will be remembered for these traits, but perhaps most important of all she will be remembered for her unfailing devotion to her Catholic faith, her loving care for her husband and son and all her extended family and friends. Helen was predeceased by her brother and four sisters. Helen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral Mass 2 pm, Friday, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019