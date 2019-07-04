SWAIN, Helen Mitchell



97, died on June 27, 2019, in Missoula, MT. Helen was born on September 8, 1921 in Madisonville, KY to Frank and Bessie Simmons Mitchell. The family moved to Ft. Pierce, FL and she graduated from Mulberry High School. Helen was married to William E. Swain Jr. They had two children and they lived a long happy life together in the Wellswood neighborhood in Tampa. She retired from the GTE Yellowpages Co., and enjoyed traveling, sewing and playing the piano. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sister, Betty. She is survived by her children, Linda Burkett and William E. Swain III and his wife Cassy; two grandsons, Ronald Burkett Jr. and Dale Burkett and wife, Tammy; and one great-grandson, Taylor. Helen was a member of Mission Bible Fellowship Church in Seely Lake and volunteered for several years at Loving Hearts Thrift Store. Private interment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



