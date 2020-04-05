MYERS, Helen C. 89, of Tampa passed March 26, 2020. She was born in Brooksville, Mississippi in 1930. After moving to Pensacola, FL, Helen met and married William Myers, a Naval Aviator. This began her career as a military spouse traveling to Corpus Christi, TX; Whidbey Island, WA; Brunswick, ME; Newport, RI; Washington DC; Virginia Beach, VA; Coronado, CA; Point Mugu, CA; Misawa, Japan; Orlando, FL; and Tampa, FL. Throughout her life Helen enjoyed camping, reading, sewing, quilting, and cats. Her daughters were proud to have her as a troop leader from the time they joined as Brownies through their Junior Girl Scout years. A member of the Dingy Dames sailing group at the Davis Island Yacht Club, Helen delighted in her ability to 'out sail' her daughter. Helen was prede-ceased by her parents, John Eddie and Marie Carpenter; her husband of 65 years, William S. Myers, Capt. USN (Ret.); her daughter, Donna; as well as her four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Gary) Brown of Tampa, FL; granddaughter, Sandra (Thomas) Bockrath of Waxhaw, NC; grandson, Chandler (Rachael) Brown of Tampa, FL; and great-granddaughters, Kelsey and Alyssa Bockrath. Burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, FL. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020