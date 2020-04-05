Helen Myers

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Obituary
MYERS, Helen C. 89, of Tampa passed March 26, 2020. She was born in Brooksville, Mississippi in 1930. After moving to Pensacola, FL, Helen met and married William Myers, a Naval Aviator. This began her career as a military spouse traveling to Corpus Christi, TX; Whidbey Island, WA; Brunswick, ME; Newport, RI; Washington DC; Virginia Beach, VA; Coronado, CA; Point Mugu, CA; Misawa, Japan; Orlando, FL; and Tampa, FL. Throughout her life Helen enjoyed camping, reading, sewing, quilting, and cats. Her daughters were proud to have her as a troop leader from the time they joined as Brownies through their Junior Girl Scout years. A member of the Dingy Dames sailing group at the Davis Island Yacht Club, Helen delighted in her ability to 'out sail' her daughter. Helen was prede-ceased by her parents, John Eddie and Marie Carpenter; her husband of 65 years, William S. Myers, Capt. USN (Ret.); her daughter, Donna; as well as her four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Gary) Brown of Tampa, FL; granddaughter, Sandra (Thomas) Bockrath of Waxhaw, NC; grandson, Chandler (Rachael) Brown of Tampa, FL; and great-granddaughters, Kelsey and Alyssa Bockrath. Burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, FL. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020
