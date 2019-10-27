Helen OLIVER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen OLIVER.
Service Information
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33711
(727)-321-3321
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

OLIVER, Helen L. 93, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edgar, and her daughter, Rita. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen and her son, Eddie; three sisters, Shirley, Joyce and Fay; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for November 2, 2019 at 11 am at Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave. St Petersburg FL. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Suncoast Hospice. Guest- book at: brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.