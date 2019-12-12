Helen Paula BEELER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Paula BEELER.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEELER, Helen Paula Shank 78, passed away December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, James N. Beeler Sr. and son, James N. Beeler Jr., she is survived by her boyfriend, Larry Wooten; daughter, Noel Suders (Chad); son, Paul Beeler (Mitzi); grandchildren, Lindsey Grayson (Justin), Austin Beeler, Joshua Suders, Coral Suders. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to PCUMC, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, or The Humane Society of Tampa. Visitation is Friday 6-8 pm Blount & Curry, 605 S. MacDill Ave.; Funeral Service is Saturday 10 am at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, 3723 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details