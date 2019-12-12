BEELER, Helen Paula Shank 78, passed away December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, James N. Beeler Sr. and son, James N. Beeler Jr., she is survived by her boyfriend, Larry Wooten; daughter, Noel Suders (Chad); son, Paul Beeler (Mitzi); grandchildren, Lindsey Grayson (Justin), Austin Beeler, Joshua Suders, Coral Suders. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to PCUMC, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, or The Humane Society of Tampa. Visitation is Friday 6-8 pm Blount & Curry, 605 S. MacDill Ave.; Funeral Service is Saturday 10 am at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, 3723 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019