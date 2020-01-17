ROSENBERGER, Helen 86, of Palm Harbor, Florida Passed away January 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, of 50 years and her daughter, Eileen. She is survived by her son, Kevin; daughter, Maureen; daughter-in-law, Patricia; her grandchildren, Ryan, Alexis, Brennan, Garon; and two great-grand-children, Gui and Kirby. Per her request there are no services. In lieu of flowers, she has requested donations to Hospice of the Suncoast.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020