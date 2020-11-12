1/1
Helen ROSS
1929 - 2020
ROSS, Helen Marie (Earl) of Largo, Florida, died peacefully in her home on November 9, 2020 surrounded by her seven devoted children. She passed to eternal life at 6:10 pm on the eve of her marriage anniversary to the late Hugh C. Ross, the love of her life. We fondly remember Helen as a grace-filled, loving mother and friend who authentically witnessed her deep faith in Jesus Christ and her devotion to his Blessed Mother Mary. She was born on August 28, 1929 in Battle Creek, Michigan, the second daughter of Elwyn and Bernadine Earl. Helen had three siblings who are now deceased, Joyce Elaine Earl, Fr. Marcellus (Richard) Earl, and Mary Anderson. She earned her Bachelor of Music degree at Michigan State University, specializing in voice and piano. Helen's talent filled her home with beautiful music, and she shared her musical gifts with the community as a cantor and Director of Music at St. Brendan Catholic Church and St. Cecelia Catholic Church. Survivors include her children, Alan Ross, Robin Fisher (John), Cindy Maynard (John), Fr. Isaac Francis (Christopher) Ross, Hugh A. Ross (Amy), Mary Griffin (Judson), and Katie Howe (Phillip); 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 4-8 pm, at Serenity Funeral Home on Indian Rocks Road in Largo. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30 am Friday, November 13, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name be made to Fr. Isaac's religious order The Family of Jesus Healer, P.O. Box 292607, Tampa, FL 33687.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
