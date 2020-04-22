|
SPICER, Helen Jane "Nana" 99, of Clearwater, FL, went to join her loving husband of 70 years, Don, in heaven April 19, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan March 14, 1921 and lived there until moving to Clearwater in 1958. She was a very intelligent and curious woman who always loved books and learning. She worked at Honeywell in the 60s as an Executive Secretary for the inertial guidance systems. She then went to work at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy. She was extremely proud of the work she did and made many good friends. Her next adventure was to go back to college at age 52. She graduated from St. Petersburg College and then University of South Florida. After obtaining a Master's degree in Library Science in 1975, she was inducted into the honorary society, Phi Kappa Phi. She made three trips to England during this time and did her Master's thesis there. She then went to work for the Pinellas County School System. She was the Media Specialist at North Ward Elementary School and then at the library at Eisenhower Elementary School. She also worked part time as a night librarian at Clearwater High School. During all this time she raised four children and was very active in all school activities. She is survived by her daughters, Laurel Grantham (Norman), Susan Haggitt (John), Bonnie Fuller (Dennis), and son, David Spicer (Beth). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Nana was an inspiration to family, friends and everyone she met. She was a member of the Unity Clearwater church and was active for many years helping with the church bookstore. The family would like to thank Nick Egnatz, Administrator, and the nursing staff of Belleair Health Care Center for their caring and compassion to our mother's last weeks. We owe them a debt of gratitude. Nana will be remembered for her spirit, keen mind, and her abundant love and pride in her family. She was one of a kind and we will miss her dearly. She will be reunited with our dad at Bay Pines National Cemetery. There will be a memorial celebration of life at a later date. Her favorite expression was "Bloom where you are planted". Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2020