STRIPLING, Helen B. 98, of Largo, died peacefully Jan. 8, 2020 at home. She was born in Hope, AR July 5, 1921 and moved to Largo in 1989 from Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William. She retired from government service after 32 years with the IRS and Social Security Administrations. She is survived by her second cousin, Donna (William) Masi. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30 am, Feb. 5 2020 at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole. (727) 391-0121 www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020