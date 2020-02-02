Helen STRIPLING (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen STRIPLING.
Service Information
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL
33776
(727)-391-0121
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Bay Pines National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

STRIPLING, Helen B. 98, of Largo, died peacefully Jan. 8, 2020 at home. She was born in Hope, AR July 5, 1921 and moved to Largo in 1989 from Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William. She retired from government service after 32 years with the IRS and Social Security Administrations. She is survived by her second cousin, Donna (William) Masi. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30 am, Feb. 5 2020 at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole. (727) 391-0121 www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Seminole, FL   (727) 391-0121
funeral home direction icon