Helen VAN HOUTEN

VAN HOUTEN, Helen of Elmira, NY and Tampa, FL went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend who lived life her way. She is survived by her brother, Harold Van Houten of Dannemora, NY; her three children, Diane Wooten of Richmond, VA, Tracey McCombs (Bryant) of Seff-ner, FL, and Scott Kieffer (Melinda) of Dallas, TX; four nieces and nephew, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY once it is safe for family to travel during COVID-19. Until then, messages for the family can be emailed to h3l3navh@gmail.com or left at (813) 841-9890.



