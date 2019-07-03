CALHOUN, Helen Watson
80, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born November 18, 1938 in Bradley Junction, Florida. Helen resided in Zephyrhills since the early 1960s where she raised her family. She loved sewing, crafts, southern gospel music, and days out with her best friend, Avanelle Shaver, though her greatest joy was her family. She was mother of five, grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother to 18. Many wonderful meals were prepared in her kitchen for family and friends to gather and enjoy. She made known her faith and love of Jesus and she is sure to be rejoicing with Him in Heaven with her loved ones that have gone before her. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lamar Calhoun; her four sons, David, Robin, Pat, Scott and wife, Sherry; and her daughter, Karen Calhoun. The services will be held at Whitfield Funeral Home, Friday, July 5. The family will be seeing guests 11 am-12 pm, and services will be held 12-1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 3 to July 4, 2019