WEBB, Helen M. of St. Petersburg, FL, passed on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving family: four sons, Willie J. II, Gregory Sr., Michael Sr., and Tony Webb Sr. (Kimberly); one daughter, Gwendolyn Webb; two brothers, James and John Morgan (Julia); three sisters, Melvina Connors, Francies Cox, and Allene Green; 16 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; loving in-laws; other family and friends. Visitation is on Friday, January 3, 2020, 5-7 pm, wake 6-7 pm, at Greater Grand Central M.B. Church, 3901 19th Ave. S, where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am. A McRae Service
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020
